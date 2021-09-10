The Republican Seniors of Minnesota’s next meeting will host Ned Ryun as the featured speaker.

Ryun is founder and CEO of American Majority, which recruits and trains conservatives at the local level to run for office and to advocate for conservative principles. He will describe what his organization is doing, and what can be done to assure free and fair elections. He will also talk briefly about his new book, “Adversaries: A Story of Boston and Bunker Hill,” and the motivations of colonists to fight for liberty and self-government.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. with casual conversation and convene at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. The cost is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.

The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center.

For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.

