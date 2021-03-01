The Republican Seniors of Minnesota’s next meeting is Tuesday, March 9.

“Jake Duesenberg of Action for Liberty will tell us what he is doing to defend the personal liberties and civil rights that are threatened by Gov. (Tim) Walz’ use of emergency powers,” according to a news release.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. with casual conversation and convene at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. Masks are required at all times and no food or beverages will be served.

The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.

