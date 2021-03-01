The Republican Seniors of Minnesota’s next meeting is Tuesday, March 9.
“Jake Duesenberg of Action for Liberty will tell us what he is doing to defend the personal liberties and civil rights that are threatened by Gov. (Tim) Walz’ use of emergency powers,” according to a news release.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. with casual conversation and convene at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington. Masks are required at all times and no food or beverages will be served.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.