Republican Seniors of Minnesota’s next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 9.
During the first hour the group will hear from attorney Nathan Hansen, who is defending Havens Garden Restaurant owner Larvita McFarquhar against the state of Minnesota. McFarquhar kept her business in Lynd, Minnesota, open in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s shutdown orders.
The next speaker will be Kevin Roche, former general counsel of United Health and author of the healthy-skeptic.com blog about the health care industry. He will give an assessment of the country’s management of the pandemic, including a critique of Walz’s mandates. Then, Jake Duesenberg of Action for Liberty will speak about the politics of the pandemic.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. with casual conversation and convene at 10 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Boulevard W., Bloomington.
Masks are required at all times. No food or beverages will be served and no food or beverages, including bottled water, may be brought in.
The Republican Seniors of Minnesota, an affiliate of the Republican Party of Minnesota, brings seniors 50-plus together to learn about and discuss issues that are important to Minnesotans. Republican Seniors meet at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month (except July) at the Knights of Columbus/Bloomington Event Center. The fee is $5 for Republican Seniors members and $10 for non-members.
For more information send an email to republicanseniorsmn@gmail.com or visit republicanseniorsmn.com.
