Following is information about Republican senate district precinct caucuses in the south metro area (no information was received for Senate District 51 or 56):
Senate District 57 - Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and portion of Lakeville
The Senate District 57 Republican party will hold its caucus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Eastview High School, 6200 140th St. W. in Apple Valley.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Community members are encouraged to join their neighbors and friends for an opportunity to make their voices heard on governor candidates, choosing deligates and party leadership, according to a news release.
Senate District 58 - Lakeville, Farmington and surrounding townships
Lakeville
The Republican Party will hold its precinct caucus night for Lakeville area residents in Senate District 58, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. at Lakeville North High School. This is the night when it all begins with the finale being Election Day on Nov. 8.
Those who are wondering how a person becomes a candidate, how to change the party’s platform or what a platform is can learn more at the local Republican precinct caucus. No experience is necessary. All that is required is a belief in Republican principles and a wish to have a say in those who govern. This is an opportunity to discuss issues, and choose delegates who will endorse local elected officials.
Farmington
Farmington area residents in Senate District 58 can attend precinct caucuses at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Farmington High School. This is the night when it all begins with the finale being Election Day on Nov. 8.
Those who are wondering how a person becomes a candidate, how to change the party’s platform or what a platform is can learn more at the local Republican precinct caucus. No experience is necessary. All that is required is a belief in Republican principles and a wish to have a say in those who govern. This is an opportunity to discuss issues, and choose delegates who will endorse local elected officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.