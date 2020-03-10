The Minnesota House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill on March 9 to ensure that public health officials are prepared to respond to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus. The bill (House File 3980) appropriates approximately $21 million dollars to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz March 10.
“Passing this emergency funding to prepare us for potential public health challenges is a nonpartisan issue,” remarked Rep. Bierman (DFL-Apple Valley), who voted to support the legislation. “Our public health officials are doing a tremendous job working hard to prepare for and stop the spread of COVID-19. “
“Minnesota is fortunate to have a strong public health sector and world-class health care providers working hard to keep us healthy,” said Rep. Huot (DFL-Rosemount), who also voted to support the bill. “The MN House of Representatives is continuing to work with Governor Walz, the MN Senate, and the MN Department of Health to ensure our state is prepared to respond to COVID-19.”
Minnesota confirmed the first case of coronavirus on Friday, March 6. A second case was confirmed on Sunday, March 8. A third case has been confirmed Tuesday. MDH has set up a public hotline that will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The hotline number is 651-201-3920. You can also visit www.health.state.mn.us for up-to-date and accurate information about what Minnesota is doing to prepare for and stop the spread of COVID-19.
