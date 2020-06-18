State Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, will hold a virtual Community Coffee Hour at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20, to listen to ideas, answer questions and deliver updates from the Capitol with Apple Valley and Lakeville constituents.
Community members will meet using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID and password can be accessed on Bierman’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/543771009620999/?active_tab=about. To access the meeting by phone, call 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID and password when prompted.
All constituents are invited to attend and bring questions and comments. Bierman can be reached by phone at 651-296-5506 or by email at rep.robert.bierman@house.mn.
