Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, and Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, are renewing efforts to reform prescription drug coverage on the individual and small-group markets following a report released by the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
The report has found that pending legislation to reform prescription drug coverage on the individual and small-group markets would improve public health and reduce consumer financial barriers to health care, with most insurers noting no significant impact on premiums, according to a news release issued jointly from Bierman and Nelson.
“Minnesotans deserve access to the affordable care and prescription drugs they need to thrive,” Bierman, vice-chair of the Preventive Health Policy Division and author of House File 633, said in a statement. “This legislation is one important strategy we can utilize to help Minnesotans manage their monthly drug costs, and the report from the (Minnesota) Department of Commerce validates our claims.”
“I look forward to bringing flat, predictable co-pays to Minnesotans. Life-saving drugs can cost thousands, and making patients cover the cost up-front is a burden they need not bear. I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to pass this bipartisan effort,” Nelson, Senate Tax Committee chair and author of Senate File 365, said in a statement.
Senate File 365/House File 633, one of seven bills recently evaluated, would require Minnesota private insurers to offer pre-deductible, copay-only coverage options for prescription drugs on 25% of individual and small-group market plans. Copays are fixed, predictable amounts paid for medical services, and offer a more stable coverage option than percentage-based coinsurance for people with expensive-to-treat conditions, the release said.
Last year, research from Harvard University and the University of California Berkeley found that just a $10 price increase for medications led not only to a decrease in patients filling their prescriptions, but also a 33% higher mortality rate, according to the release.
“Three in 10 Americans don’t take prescriptions as described due to cost, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. This legislation will give patients real options on the open market,” said Emily Myatt, Minnesota government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
The Legislature reconvened Jan. 31.
House File 633, which was included in the House Health and Human Services Omnibus bill in 2021, will be reconsidered in the House Health Finance and Policy committee while Senate File 365 awaits consideration from the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Finance and Policy committee.
