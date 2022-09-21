Rep. Robert Bierman hosting virtual coffee hour Sep 21, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State Rep. Robert Bierman (DFL-Apple Valley) will hold a virtual Community Coffee Hour from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to listen to ideas and answer questions.The event is nonpartisan, and everyone is welcome. Community members will meet on the videoconferencing platform Zoom.Residents can RSVP to Isabel Anderson at Isabel.anderson@house.mn to receive the meeting ID and passcode. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coffee Virtual Community Robert Bierman Resident Zoom Virtual Community Coffee Hour Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Rosemount council member resigns: Tammy Block cites concerns about city’s handling of altercation at her home Feds: Minnesota food scheme stole $250M; 47 people charged – Apple Valley, Burnsville residents among them Downsizing and career change merge: Bridget Samson is new senior program coordinator in Lakeville Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct Soccer: Talk about a turnaround for Eagle girls E-editions Dakota County Tribune Sep 16, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Sep 16, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Sep 16, 2022 0
