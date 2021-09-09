House District 57A Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, is hosting two in-person community coffee hour events at an Apple Valley coffee shop in September.
Bierman will meet with constituents at Dunn Bros at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and on Saturday, Sept. 25, to answer questions, and gain input, and give a brief legislative update from the Capitol. Everyone is welcome.
Dunn Bros Coffee is at 15265 Galaxie Ave, Apple Valley.
