House District 57A Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, is hosting two in-person community coffee hour events at an Apple Valley coffee shop in September.

Bierman will meet with constituents at Dunn Bros at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and on Saturday, Sept. 25, to answer questions, and gain input, and give a brief legislative update from the Capitol. Everyone is welcome.

Dunn Bros Coffee is at 15265 Galaxie Ave, Apple Valley.

