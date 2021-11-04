State Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, will hold two community coffee hours to listen to ideas, answer questions, and deliver updates from the Capitol with Apple Valley and Lakeville constituents.

Community members will gather in person on from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Dunn Bros, 15265 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, and the videoconferencing platform Zoom on Nov. 20.

The virtual coffee hour will take place from 9-10 a.m. Nov. 20. Residents can RSVP to Isabel Anderson at Isabel.anderson@house.mn to receive the meeting ID and passcode.

