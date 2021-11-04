State Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, will hold two community coffee hours to listen to ideas, answer questions, and deliver updates from the Capitol with Apple Valley and Lakeville constituents.
Community members will gather in person on from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Dunn Bros, 15265 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley, and the videoconferencing platform Zoom on Nov. 20.
The virtual coffee hour will take place from 9-10 a.m. Nov. 20. Residents can RSVP to Isabel Anderson at Isabel.anderson@house.mn to receive the meeting ID and passcode.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.