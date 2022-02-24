Four-term state Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, said this week he will be seeking another term after new legislative districts were announced last week. The new district 57A, will include much of his previous area and runs west to include Credit River and to the south to encompass Elko New Market city and township and Eureka Township. There are a few new Orchard Lake area Lakeville precincts in the new district.
“I’m super excited for the opportunity to represent the new areas of Credit River, Elko New Market and Eureka in addition to much of the Lakeville area I love and currently serve,” Koznick said in a press release. “Some friends and people in these areas thought I was their state representative before and have supported me.”
He said he looks forward to connecting with new constituents.
“I welcome the chance to work on the unique needs of new communities and have already been to meetings in the new areas and will be active across the district to engage with city leaders, community groups and families,” he said. “I have worked hard over the past eight years representing and getting to personally know many Lakeville neighbors and will continue fighting for all of them; while listening, learning and advocating for the new parts of the district.
“The neighborhoods might have expanded, but our conservative values and priorities remain focused on fighting crime, supporting law enforcement, reducing tax burdens, instilling integrity in our elections, and making sure parents’ voices and rights are heard in our schools.”
Koznick said he has run effective and strong campaigns, increasing his vote totals in every election and winning by solid margins. He was the top partisan vote getter in the district for the 2020 election.
Koznick was first elected in 2014 and quickly advocated for transportation policy changes. He authored a bill that provided a lane expansion on the I-35W Minnesota River bridge as well as passing legislation that ensures additional transportation funding in Dakota County. He said he also had many other legislative successes, including the first middle class tax cut in 20 years and reducing the Social Security tax for low income seniors. He said he continues work on fully eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits.
Koznick has been elected as an assistant minority leader in the previous term. Having served on the Tax Committee, and Jobs Committee in the past, he currently sits on the Transportation; State Government; and Higher Education committees, a Commission on Metropolitan Governance and the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs.
In addition to serving in the Legislature, Koznick is a small business owner. Jon and his wife Patty have lived in Lakeville for 21 years and have two daughters and their dog Charlie. He is a St. Cloud State University graduate with a marketing degree.
