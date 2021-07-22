District 57B Rep. John Huot, DFL – Rosemount, will hold a town hall meeting for constituents to share their questions about the 2021 session and special session at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Farquar Park in Apple Valley.

The park is at 13266 Pilot Knob Rd, Apple Valley. Contact Huot’s offoce with questions by phone at 651-296-4306 or by email at rep.john.huot@house.mn.

