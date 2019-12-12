State Rep. John Huot (DFL-Rosemount) will host a series of meetings with regional Emergency Medical Services boards and EMS staff to engage in a public discussion about how the state can help with recruitment and retention of EMS workers, aiming for quicker response rates in emergency situations. NBC recently reported that 57 million Americans face an EMS shortage.
“Minnesotans expect and deserve fast and reliable emergency services in times of crisis,” Huot. said “To move forward with solutions, we must understand the financial constraints volunteer EMS workers are facing, and other barriers preventing local community members from volunteering, such as training costs.”
The first meeting is scheduled for noon, Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Metro Emergency Services Board, 2099 University Ave W # B, St Paul.
The public is invited to attend and bring questions and comments. Huot can be reached by phone at 651-296-4306 or by email at rep.john.huot@house.mn.
