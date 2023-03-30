State Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, has earned the 2023 Advocate of the Year award from the Minnesota Ambulance Association, according to a news release from Huot’s office.
The award recognizes his support for the profession of emergency medical technicians and for the bills he is carrying related to emergency medical services and improving access to this critical care.
“Everyone deserves to have access to quick action and an EMS response when they need it,” Huot said in a statement. “EMTs are the heroes we rely on when we need them the most. I’ll always support them in our communities at home and will continue to do so at the Capitol.”
Some EMS bills Huot is championing this year include reimbursement costs to ambulance services for volunteer education, fuel reimbursement costs for nonemergency medical transportation and ambulance service, and grant funding for Minnesota’s eight regional EMS centers.
The Minnesota Ambulance Association was established in 1960 and represents Minnesota’s EMS providers by working with and monitoring related legislation around recruitment and retention, financial issues, education, and leadership. They also work closely with hospitals, fire service, police, emergency managers, sheriffs, and other associations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.