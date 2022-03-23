Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, presented a proposal March 22 to the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Finance and Reform Committee to authorize the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission to impose civil penalties on certain individuals who disrupt or physically interfere with a youth athletic event or assault an official, game organizer, player, or coach.
“The objective is to bring back some civility to our youth sports,” Huot said. “From little league to high school sports, we have to remember that this is about a positive experience for the players. Respect and safety of the players and officials is a must.”
The legislation in its current form would impose a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for assaulting a youth sport official but will be expanded to include all types of interference such as intentionally entering the field of play and disrupting a youth athletic activity, or intentionally causing any object to enter the field of play if that object disrupts a youth.
Huot’s bill also requires the Minnesota State High School League and any school board to report when they ban an individual for assaulting a sports official and permits officials, game organizers, coaches, or school principals to report other violations.
House File 33 passed on a vote of 18-0 and the next stop will be the House Judiciary Finance and Policy Committee. Materials on the hearing can be found on the House Public Safety’s committee website.
