State Rep. John Huot, DFL – Rosemount, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board for the 2021 legislative session following the appointment by House Speaker Melissa Hortman.
The Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board was established by the 1995 Minnesota Legislature and began operations on July 1, 1996. The EMSRB consists of 15 members appointed by the governor: an emergency physician; a representative of a Minnesota hospital; a fire chief, a full-time firefighter; a volunteer firefighter; an active attendant of a licensed ambulance service; an ambulance service director; a representative of sheriffs; a member of a local board of health; two representatives of regional emergency medical services programs; a registered nurse currently practicing in a hospital emergency department; a pediatrician; a family practice physician; and a public member who resides in Minnesota. Additional members are: the commissioner of health, the commissioner of public safety, a state representative and a state senator.
“Now more than ever, Minnesotans need dependable emergency services when a health crisis arises,” Huot said in a statement. Huot is a former paramedic who has spearheaded statewide efforts in the House to improve recruitment and retention of EMS volunteers. “The ongoing pandemic has presented many challenges for the EMS community and I look forward to working with fellow board members and the public to ensure our first responders are supported, and Minnesotans are getting the reliable emergency medical services they need.”
Huot encourages constituents to contact him with any questions, comments, or ideas on any legislative topic. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-4306 or by email at rep.john.huot@house.mn. Sign up for his electronic legislative updates at www.house.mn/57b/.
