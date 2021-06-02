The Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 31. Ceremony participants included the Post 1776 Honor Guard and Rifle Squad, the 130th Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol and more. The guest speaker was 1st Lt. Kodjo Djondo from the Minnesota National Guard. Djondo, an African immigrant from the country of Togo, spoke about being grateful to serve in the United States because of the opportunities this country gave him and the support he’s been given over the years.
Remembering the fallen in Apple Valley
Tags
Patty Dexter
