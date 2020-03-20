The remaining Frozen Apple Concert Series performances at Bogart's Entertainment Center in Apple Valley have been canceled in response to COVID-19, according to the Apple Valley Arts Foundation.
Vicky Mountain and MacPhail had been scheduled to perform on March 21 while David Gonzalez and The Retro Funk Band were slated to play on April 18 at Bogart's.
"Thank you for supporting live music in Apple Valley. We hope for a better summer," the arts foundation said in an email.
