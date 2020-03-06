To the editor:
Minnesota has reached a significant demographic tipping point – with more people over the age of 65 than school-age children – and that is going to require a real balancing act when it comes to providing key services to all age groups and having the necessary revenue to do so.
I have studied AARP’s position on this issue and I think they have a reasonable approach. AARP believes taxes should:
• Be equitable and reflect ability to pay.
• Generate funds for programs benefiting those 50-plus, their families, and Minnesotans in need.
• Be easy for taxpayers to understand and comply.
In 2016 and 2017, AARP MN advocated for an adjustment to the income limit thresholds for taxing of Social Security benefits. The law exempted married couples with incomes less than $32,000, and single filers with incomes less than $25,000, but these income levels were set in 1984 and not adjusted for inflation. As a result, more low and middle income Minnesotans were paying taxes on their Social Security benefits.
Rep. Greg Davids, R-Preston, and Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, authored a bill resulting in changes whereby an estimated 75,000 retirees no longer paid taxes on Social Security and more than 200,000 had some financial relief.
The 2019 budget provided further relief for Social Security recipients, increasing the subtraction amounts for married couples to $5,150 and single households to $4,020. Income eligibility for the full subtraction also increased and will continue to be adjusted for inflation. The new levels are $78,180 and $61,080 respectively.
Minnesota is one of the few states that tax Social Security benefits (some states exclude taxing Social Security payments all together); and it is one factor that influences retirees to flee Minnesota for other states with lower tax burdens. Social Security recipients should contact their legislators and urge action to address this issue.
William Raker
Eagan
