Virtual event to include live presentations, videos and lesson plans
Teachers, parents and students are invited to the 23rd annual Metro Children’s Water Festival from Monday, Sept. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 1. Participants can sign up to virtually experience several of the same learning stations offered at the in-person festival in previous years.
The event is free and provides live presentations, activities, videos, lesson plans and resources that teach about water. Registration is required for the live virtual classrooms during the week at www.metrocwf.org. Recorded versions of the live presentations and other resources will remain available after Oct. 1.
Water festival materials are geared to meet fourth-grade standards. However, the materials are appropriate for many age groups and grades.
The Metro Children’s Water Festival is usually a field trip experience at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, but COVID-19 restrictions moved this year’s water festival online. The festival teaches, motivates and challenges fourth-graders to understand, conserve and protect water resources.
Live programs, videos and lesson plans include hands-on activities to learn about water’s physical and chemical properties, how water moves on the land’s surface and underground, where water is found and how it is connected. Activities emphasize how students impact water quality and how it impacts them.
The Metro Children’s Water Festival is a science enrichment program that helps teachers meet state education standards. Additional resources are provided for teachers to continue and expand the learning experience after the festival.
For more information, visit www.metrocwf.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.