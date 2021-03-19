gen zoo camp all web.jpg

The Minnesota Zoo Virtual Summer Camps will include visits with ambassador animals.

 Photo courtesy Minnesota Zoo

This summer, the Minnesota Zoo’s camp program is back and going virtual.

Minnesota Zoo Virtual Summer Camps, designed for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, provide campers with a window into the natural world – connecting them to animals, nature and the zoo.

Registration is open to the public at mnzoo.org/VirtualSummerCamp.

Sessions are a week long and offered every week from June 14 – Sept. 3 via Zoom. Each session features live, interactive activities including visits with ambassador animals, zoo tours, games, and seeing unique biofacts like skulls, feathers, and pelts from the Minnesota Zoo’s biofact library.

Daily at-home activity packets are emailed each morning and include 1-2 hours of activities that encourage campers to get outdoors and explore nature using crafts, engineering challenges and more. Through live virtual visits to zoo exhibits and with ambassador animals, citizen science activities and opportunities to connect with local nature – campers are given tools to explore their curiosity, creativity and empathy in a fun way.

Tags

Load comments