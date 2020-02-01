Registration is open for 2020 golf leagues at Burnsville’s Birnamwood Golf Course. They are:
• Wednesday Junior Golf Program: June 10 to Aug. 12, includes a pre-league “Intro to Golf” clinic on Saturday, June 6.
• Monday Evening Mixed Adult League: May 4 to Aug. 17, no league play on May 25 – Memorial Day.
• Tuesday Morning Women’s League: May 5 to Aug. 11.
• Tuesday Evening Men’s League: May 5 to Aug. 11.
• Wednesday Evening Women’s League: May 6 to Aug. 12.
• Thursday Morning 50+ League: May 7 to Aug. 13.
Leagues are on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited so participants are encouraged to sign up early.
Annual passes are also available for individuals or families.
To register for summer leagues or to purchase annual passes visit www.birnamwoodgolfcourse.com/registration. For more information call the clubhouse at 952-641-1370.
Golf course updates are available at www.burnsvillemn.gov/subscribe and www.facebook.com/cityofburnsville.
