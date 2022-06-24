Apple Valley neighborhoods are being encouraged to organize and register their gatherings for the 13th annual Night to Unite on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Sponsored by the Minnesota Crime Prevention Association and the Apple Valley Police Department, Night to Unite will celebrate and strengthen neighborhood and community partnerships. Night to Unite is designed to get to know one another in your neighborhood; build neighborhood involvement by bringing police and communities together, and bring awareness to crime prevention and local law enforcement efforts.
Neighborhoods are encouraged to organize a gathering with their neighbors in support of Night to Unite. Crime maps, street closure supplies and sidewalk chalk will be supplied to neighborhood parties that register. Police, fire and city personnel visit neighborhood parties.
The city is encouraging residents to collect school supplies at their parties for the school supply drive which benefits students in need in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196.
The Police Department is also hosting its second annual Chalk Art Contest for prizes.
For more information on this year’s Night to Unite festivities or with questions on how to get involved, visit https://tinyurl.com/5evxcjaw or contact Night to Unite Coordinator Pam Walter at (952) 953-2706.
