The Rosemount Area Arts Council and the Friends of Robert Trail Library held its monthly Student Artist Reception at the Robert Trail Library in Rosemount. Students at Red Pine Elementary, under the guidance of art specialist Peg Gust, have created a wide variety of art work. Selected pieces are on display through the month of March. At the reception March 1 were (from left) Jerry Erickson, Robert Trail librarian; Ann Loch, RAAC and FOL member; Jared Thorsness, father; Jasper, brother; Jameson, fourth-grade artist; Katie, mother; Sienna, sister; and Karen Hedtke, FOL member. The Student Artist recognition program is one of the longest running programs in the history of RAAC.

