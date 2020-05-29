Dakota County’s Recycling Zone reopened May 20 for its regular hours, Wednesday through Saturday in Eagan. Officials said people should pay attention to signs and follow all restrictions, such as stay in one’s vehicle, wear a mask, put items in trunk, etc. The rest of the restrictions are at http://bit.ly/2APhdbE. Hours are Wednesday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday noon-8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
