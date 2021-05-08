Dakota County is offering boat wrap recycling at no charge through June 15 at Lighthouse Motorsports and Marine, 3316 151st St. W., in Rosemount during regular business hours.
This large blue or white plastic material is in abundance as boats are unwrapped in the spring. This type of plastic requires special handling, so it should not be placed with regular recycling.
To safely drop off, call ahead to let Lighthouse Motorsports and Marine know you are coming at 651-322-4420. Remove all straps, cords, rocks and gravel. Transhield covers, tarp and fabric liners, including plastic wrap with fabric, are not accepted.
In 2020, residents recycled 5,260 pounds of boat wrap through the Dakota County program. Collected material is taken to a special processor that can recycle the bulky plastic. The material is then turned into new, useful plastic products.
To learn more about recycling, visit www.dakotacounty.us, search recycling guide.
