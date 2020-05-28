To the editor:
I am requesting the Lakeville City Council reconsider its recent ruling and close the beaches to minimize spread of COVID-19 and possible deaths for the summer based on these facts to the best of my knowledge.
1. Gov. Tim Walz and scientists guarantee a big spike in the summer.
2. The Minneapolis Park Board has closed its beaches.
3. Pools are closed statewide for COVID-19 reasons.
4. Lifetime Fitness pool is closed with any of their patrons now likely to consider the beach (as well as Apple Valley’s)
5. All ages are possibly prone. COVID-19 can also inflict Kawasaki disease on children.
Does this seem like a larger than necessary recipe for larger COVID-19 numbers in Lakeville. How many more will be infected by this decision? How can just a COVID-19 sign and occasional views by police really regulate kids, teens and adults from being kids, teens and adults being close to one another? COVID-19 can be spread in the water from nearby swimmers without the benefit of pool chlorine, especially in this confined space of the beach’s swim buoys.
With the facts above we are potentially creating a COVID-19 swimming magnet with our beaches being the only swimming hole in and around our town. Will our beaches in essence become the extreme example of an “attractive nuisance” in attracting large gatherings of people for the transmission of COVID-19?
Please reconsider!
Jim Storms
Lakeville
