To the editor:
COVID-19 fatally targets one specific part of the population. It has a 99 percent recovery rate. For most it’s a mild flu like illness. So come up with a plan to deal with the real problem.
We’ve been lied to by most of government about COVID-19. We’re lied to about the death rate and perhaps even the infection rate. Do we count everyone with coronavirus (which is prevalent in the population) or is it really a COVID-19 infection? Did someone have COVID-19 at the time of their death or was COVID-19 the cause of death? Someone needs to ask the damn question!
We’re lied to and conned into trading freedom for a false sense of security and most don’t even realize their freedoms are gone.
The populace is told to call 800 numbers and turn in your neighbors, to be fearful of anyone who does not wear a mask in public and turn in groups of two or more, or if they see children outdoors playing on a playground or even see a single person in the ocean on a surfboard and to call the police.
We’re told we are “selfish” for wanting a haircut or to sit down with friends in a restaurant. Nothing could be further from the truth. If you’re uneasy with it, then stay the hell at home. If you’re uneasy with it, wear the mask and leave the rest of us alone. That’s called freedom.
We’ve become a nation of self-centered, scared little wimps (no offense to wimps). We were not found by wimps. We were founded by the brave who risked everything for freedom and liberty.
Where the hell did America go? Is she simply asleep? I pray she is. Let’s all wake up then wake her up and make America great again.
Gary Shade
Apple Valley
