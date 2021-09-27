A second candidate running for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board has decided to withdraw from the race.
Rebecca Gierok, an Apple Valley resident, said in an emailed statement Monday, Sept. 27, though her name will continue to appear on the ballot she will not continue to participate in board-related events or campaign actively except to support the Dakota County United Educators-endorsed candidates.
Fourteen other District 196 residents, including two incumbents, are running for three open seats on the board. Kaia Zeigler, of Inver Grove Heights, was also running for the School Board until she announced her withdrawal from the race earlier in September. Gierok’s and Zeigler’s names will still appear on the Election Day ballot. The initial candidate filing period ended Aug. 10, and candidates had until 5 p.m. Aug. 12 to withdraw their candidacy so their name would not appear on the ballot.
“Since DCUE’s endorsement was shared, I’ve had many conversations with individuals who support me and whose opinions I depend on, and I continue to come up with the same conclusion: this race and its importance to our community is greater than any one person/candidate. I have poured my heart into creating connection in community, listening carefully to those who have been harmed by our educational structures, and committing myself to creating the change, but the field is too broad, and the stakes are too high to risk splitting votes and allowing any progress we’ve made on equity to slip,” Gierok’s statement says.
“I remain committed to elevating voices and creating change and sincerely hope that you’ll stand alongside me and add your voice and power to the process by voting on or before Tuesday, Nov. 2, for Sakawdin Mohamed, Bianca Virnig, and Art Coulson.”
