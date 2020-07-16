To the editor:
The current social situation in this country is being distorted by “peaceful protests.”
There is no such thing as a peaceful protest. Protests are organized around a specific issue and depend on attracting a large group of people sympathetic to that issue. In many cases the basis of the protest is a misinterpretation of the underlying facts. Many that join do so without understanding the eventual outcome of the protest and whether the desired outcome can even be achieved. Others join because they a have a “guilt complex” related to the issue or just want to protest their own issues. Unfortunately, others join to use the protestor’s platform to destroy, loot, burn, harm, destroy the government, etc. Even the initial protest is only effective if it attracts enough attention, which usually means some form of “civil disobedience,” meaning breaking the law. We even saw recently a group blocking traffic on the freeway in support of something going on in Ethiopia. If I, as an individual, walked down the freeway with a sign and chanting in protest I would be arrested. It seems that law enforcement has been ordered to “stand down” to protect a protester’s first amendment rights. But there is no consideration for the rights of those adversely affected by a protester’s actions. The protester demands only increase as they are allowed to continue their actions that many times lack any reasonable perspective. As evidenced by recent protesting eventually they degrade to “mob rule” which is counter to a rational social structure.
It is time to apply reasonable restraint to these protests before they get out of hand so we eliminate the destructive results.
Keith Behnke
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.