The City of Farmington and Farmington Area Public Schools will host a Realtor Rally at 8:30 a.m on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.
The Realtor Rally will be an opportunity for Farmington area realtors to connect with the city and school district to discover the community's selling points.
This is a prime way to gain access to targeted marketing materials and learn about city and school services.
Coffee and mingling begin at 8:30 a.m. with a presentation at 9 a.m.
Event leaders look forward to seeing realtors at the Realtor Rally.
An RSVP is not required but is appreciated. If you are unable to attend the event, but wish to attend a future meeting, add your name to the invite list at: https://www.farmingtonmn.gov/city_events/realtor_rally.
