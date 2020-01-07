The City of Farmington and Farmington Area Public Schools will hold a Realtor Rally on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave.
The Realtor Rally will be an opportunity for Farmington area realtors to come connect with the city and school district, discover community selling points, gain access to targeted marketing materials, and learn about city and school services. Coffee and mingling will begin at 8:30 a.m. and a presentation will start at 9 a.m.
We look forward to seeing you at the Realtor Rally!
An RSVP is not required but appreciated. If you can't make this event but are interested in attending a future meeting, please let us know and we'll add you to the invite list!
