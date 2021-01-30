The St. Paul Area Association of Realtors, which includes Dakota County, held its 2021 Annual Winter Social on Jan. 13. Staff and guests participated remotely as all in-person events are canceled through March 31 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick Ruble, Coldwell Banker Realty-St. Paul and SPAAR outgoing president, led the remote meeting. Ruble acknowledged SPAAR participants, including John Fridlington, CEO, and Joe McKinley, vice president of Advocacy and Community Engagement, staff, Realtors and guests.
For the current year, SPAAR has over 7,600 members, with over 2,000 in the southern suburbs, many who are active in giving back to their communities.
Michael Olsen, a past president of SPAAR and with Keller Williams-St. Paul, installed the SPAAR president for 2021, Tracy Baglio with Keller Williams-St. Paul. She has been in real estate for 34 years and in her acceptance speech talked about all the changes the industry has gone through since she started. One of the biggest recent changes is not presenting offers in person. Baglio thanked Olsen for his support and encouragement. It was a joy to work with and learn from outgoing President Patrick Ruble and staff, she said.
Special guests and contributors to the success of the annual Winter Social were Tina Angel, branch vice president Coldwell Banker Realty; Tracy Douglas, SPAAR COO; Kara Maurer, SPAAR CFO, and Jennifer Kovacich, SPAAR communications director.
Also attending were Patti Jo Fitzpatrick, Coldwell Banker Realty, who served as SPAAR president in 2019 and received the Realtor of the Year Award in 2019, and Amy Peterson, Edina Realty, Coon Rapids, who received the 2018 Realtor of the Year Award and this year won the William Tschohl/James Stanton Distinguished Service Award.
Presenting the award was 2019 winner Tony Maurer, vice president with Coldwell Banker Realty-Lakeville. Peterson said she felt very honored to receive the award, which recognizes outstanding contributions and service to the real estate industry and local communities.
Peterson has demonstrated commitment to SPAAR and its Realtors Charitable Foundation. As foundation president, she oversaw SPAAR’s scholarship program, which presented more than $200,000 in grants to area businesses in their roles in bettering the communities they serve. Peterson’s work has helped shine a light on the work done regularly by the Realtor Community Engagement, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committees, as well as on National Association of Realtors Board of Directors.
Ruble was presented with the Realtor of the Year Award for his significant contributions and service to SPAAR, the real estate profession and the community. Fitzpatrick presented the award to Ruble. Most recently, As 2020 SPAAR president, Ruble led the association through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.