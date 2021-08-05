The Lakeville Area School District received 600 backpacks for “Ready, Set, Achieve!” thanks to Berean Baptist Church and its partners including ReStored Thrift Store and the Lakeville Area community members who donated during Pan-O-Prog. Each year, the district has students from every grade level and school building participate in “Ready, Set, Achieve!” The program provides students with new school supplies and essential resources. The event will be held 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at Lakeville North High School’s student entrance. Anyone Lakeville Area student who needs support with school supplies is welcome. Donations can be sent online at a link from isd194.org, sending in a check or donating new supplies at the district office or through the Lakeville Target registry. Volunteers are also needed to help sort and pack supplies before the event and to hand out supplies during the event. More is at isd194.org/readysetachieve.
'Ready, Set, Achieve!' in Lakeville
- Photos from Lakeville Area School District
