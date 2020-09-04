In the first two hours of Ready, Set, Achieve in District 194, organizers passed out supplies to more than 500 students on Aug. 27. That’s what the district normally passes out in one day during the school supplies drive. A total of 1,037 Lakeville Area students got their school supplies through the effort. This is double the amount of supplies the district has ever handed out. “Thank you to all who donated and volunteered!” the district said in a Twitter post. 

