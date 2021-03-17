This year’s Farmington High School Triple “A” Award winners were Emily Berghuis and Jack Geiselhart.
Berghuis is one of 32 finalists for the academics, arts and athletics award, which honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher-grade point average and who participate in Minnesota High School League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
Triple “A” Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the league, the league’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.
Two award finalists from each region have been invited to a recognition banquet and league officials will announce the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at that time. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the boys basketball state tournament. The statewide award winners — a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools — will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
Berghuis and Geiselhart recently took time out of their busy schedules to answer some questions for the newspaper. Following are their responses.
Emily Berghuis
Favorite food: My mom’s homemade cheeseburgers because they are so good and remind me a lot of summer and the nice weather.
Favorite musician: My favorite musician at the moment is Jeremy Zucker. He makes a lot of indie pop songs, and I love listening to him whenever I’m doing homework or sitting around the house.
Keeping in mind that just about everything is subject to change, can you tell me about your post-high school plans, what do you plan to study and if you intend to compete in sports or other activities? Why did you decide to go in this direction?
I am planning on going to the University of Wisconsin-Madison next fall to study civil engineering. I am also planning on being a part of the band and marching band programs while I’m there. I decided on Madison because it has been my dream school since I was younger. I have a lot of family in Wisconsin, and UW had a lot of the things I was looking for.
What was your reaction to winning the Triple A Award and what does it mean to you personally?
I find it so mind blowing that I was selected as a nominee for this award. I have been working hard my whole life purely for my own satisfaction, and to see something come from that is rewarding. I wasn’t expecting to be nominated for the AAA award, but I’m so honored that my teachers and staff members thought of me when going through potential candidates.
Pick two of your favorite activities. How did your participation in these activities come about? What have you gained from the experience in these activities? How did they help prepare you for the future?
My two favorite activities that I’ve participated in are band and math team. I have been in band since I was in fifth grade, and joined the marching band my freshman year of high school. Band has always been a place where I’ve felt like I belonged, and being a part of it has taught me a lot about building good character and being accountable for my actions. I joined the math team my junior year after some space in my schedule opened up, and I immediately wished I had joined sooner. It was fun to be able to get together with some of my friends and participate in a school activity together. This year because of COVID, we ended up having our entire season online. Sometimes it was hard to stay motivated, but the situation taught me a lot about prioritizing what is important to me and making it happen.
Is there somebody at Farmington High School whom you consider particularly instrumental in what you achieved as a student? What did they teach you?
Throughout high school, my band director Erin Holmes has always encouraged me to be the best I could be. While she isn’t directly related to my academics, her philosophy of “every day is a good day to get better” really motivated me to try my hardest at everything I do. She has always worked with me when it came to missing a few rehearsals to make all my activities work, and is a big reason why I have been able to participate in as many things as I do. While she may not know it, she has been an important part in both my education and my successes in high school.
The class of 2021 has dealt with unprecedented circumstances. How did you go about dealing with all of the changes due to COVID-19, which you had little if any control?
As a senior this year, I have lost a lot of the opportunities that I had been looking forward to over the last 12 years of my education. It was hard to not be able to have a normal fall, with homecoming week and a normal marching band season, but it’s also hard knowing that my senior prom and graduation are still up in the air. At this point, I am grateful for any opportunities that I do still get to have. I know that no matter what I have lost, any opportunity I get is better than losing everything.
Jack Geiselhart
Favorite food: My favorite food is Taco Bell. I eat there way too much because it is delicious and cheap.
Favorite musician: My favorite musician is Wayne Bergeron. He is one of the best jazz trumpeters in the world. I got to see him play in person at the University of Minnesota and that was an amazing experience. Our jazz bands at Farmington play many of his jazz songs too. I am proud that our jazz program can play very high level songs.
Keeping in mind that just about everything is subject to change, can you tell me about your post-high school plans, what do you plan to study and if you intend to compete in sports or other activities? Why did you decide to go in this direction?
I am planning on going to the U of M Twin Cities to major in Civil Engineering. I will also play in the marching band, concert bands, jazz bands, and pep bands if I have enough schedule space. I really enjoyed every part of high school band, and I want to continue playing my trumpet for years to come.
What was your reaction to winning the Triple A Award and what does it mean to you personally?
When I got an email about winning the Triple A Award I did not understand what it meant right away. Eventually I saw that only two seniors are selected for the award. I was pretty surprised and excited to tell my family.
Pick two of your favorite activities. How did your participation in these activities come about? What have you gained from the experience in these activities? How did they help prepare you for the future?
Playing in the pit orchestra was a great experience. I got to see how the musical cast rehearses. I met many new people, and got to play really fun music too. I never thought I would have been in a musical, but it ended up being one of my favorite band experiences. I am also the captain of the tennis team. I have played tennis since I was in the sixth grade, and I enjoy it a lot. It is a lot different than band because it is more competitive and requires a lot of hard work to get into shape for the season. I can’t wait to play tennis again this spring.
Is there somebody at Farmington High School whom you consider particularly instrumental in what you achieved as a student? What did they teach you?
I owe everything to band directors Erin Holmes and Bradley Mariska because they built this outstanding program. They have always given us so many opportunities to play our instruments. I have made countless lifelong memories with the band, and it is because of them. They have taught me to put effort into everything I do, and encouraged me to continue band past high school.
The class of 2021 has dealt with unprecedented circumstances. How did you go about dealing with all of the changes due to COVID-19, which you had little if any control?
I have lost a lot of my senior year, but not all of it. I try. It is easy to complain about missing countless band opportunities, but I have still had fun this school year. I am so glad that Holmes and Mariska are still doing everything they can to insure we still rehearse and have virtual concerts. I hope we can go back to school full time so I can have two hours a day playing my trumpet instead of two hours a week.
