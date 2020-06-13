The Dakota County Library donated 1,200 books for Lakeville Area School District students of all ages (pre-kindergarten through high school), which were passed out June 3. “We hope these books bring you joy throughout the summer and beyond,” the district said.
Ready for reading in District 194
- Photo from Lakeville Area School District Twitter
-
-
- 0
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Anoka County sheriff says Minneapolis must 'live with the consequences' if it disbands Police Department
- Anoka County legislator, businesses sue Walz over COVID-19 executive orders
- Minnesota health officials confirm first COVID-19 related death in Morrison County
- Princeton woman, man charged in child pornography ring
- North Branch man’s 1959 El Camino will compete for the chance to be turned into a Hot Wheels car
- Farmington teen dies at Lake Byllesby
- Robbinsdale Cooper High School football players give back
- Isanti mother-to-be wins Ellen DeGeneres Show Mother’s Day contest grand prize
- Mayor has challenger in November
- Planting for pollinators
Images
Videos
Commented
- A complete failure of basic government (5)
- Robert William Andringa (4)
- Christopher "Chris" Paul Lind (3)
- Letter: Fair election without vote by mail? (2)
- Anoka County sheriff says Minneapolis must 'live with the consequences' if it disbands Police Department (2)
- Deloris M. Bargfeld (2)
- Active COVID-19 cases in state plummet 20% since May 1 (2)
- Sherri J. Champagne (Cowle) (2)
- Richard "Rick or Remo" Thomas Williams (2)
- John Francis Weber (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.