To the editor:
I’d like to thank the writer who on May 21 responded to my letter of May 14.
William Frische first compares the scamdemic (The WuFlu) of COVID-19 to the very real pandemic of 1918, the Spanish Flu (he referred to it as the 1918 flu). In 1918, one-third of the world’s population was infected (500 million at the time) and killed an estimated 50 million. That would translate to 200 million deaths today. We are nowhere near that number and it is apparent we will not be. We were told that millions will die in Britain alone. The researcher who made that claim has since admitted that his claim was off by orders of magnitude. Same here in the United States.
COVID-19 has a 99.8 percent survival rate, and your overall chance of dying is 0.26 percent, according to the CDC’s own statistics. And this is assuming that COVID-19 was truly the cause of death and not just present when the patient really died of a heart attack as an example. Anecdotal evidence has shown that this type of number manipulation has occurred but no one knows how widespread it is or was.
Hospitals receive incentives from Medicare to code hospitalizations and for ventilator use. According to FactCheck.org, it is true: “The average Medicare payment for respiratory infections and inflammations with major comorbidities or complications in 2017 … was $13,297. For more severe hospitalizations, we use the average Medicare payment for a respiratory system diagnosis with ventilator support for greater than 96 hours, which was $40,218.”
He also states civil rights were suspended via martial law in Hawaii from 1941 to 1944. Hawaii was not even a state during that period. They were a territory of strategic importance due to its proximity to Japan. Also note that 37 percent of it’s population was Japanese. And we were at war.
He would do well to read our history including the works of John Locke, Plato, Aristotle, Hume, Thomas Hobbes, Thomas Paine’s Magna Carta, and of course Immanuel Kant to see how our founding fathers thought of freedom and liberty.
Gary Shade
Apple Valley
