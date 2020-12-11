Jeff Scislow, owner of RE/MAX Results in Apple Valley, has been chosen to receive the Luminary of Distinction award.
The award honors “elite agents who have served their clients in an exemplary way for over 20 years,” according to the company. Scislow said he was told that only 76 of the 120,000 RE/MAX agents worldwide have received the honor.
