RAVE Brass will play a free concert at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church’s second annual Neighborhood Block Party in Apple Valley, 7800 W. County Road 42.
RAVE Brass will be the final of three musical groups to perform at the block party, which is open to the public 4-8 p.m. In addition to music and fellowship, the block party will feature food trucks, ice cream treats, and kids activities, including a magic show, face-painting and carnival games. For more information, check out the event website at graceofav.org/2022/07/blockparty.
RAVE Brass, which started in 2017, is the Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan Brass ensemble that is part of the Rosemount Community Band. The members play a wide variety of music, including pop, traditional/Americana, movie and television themes songs, spiritual, classical and jazz songs.
RAVE Brass plays in Rosemount and the surrounding cities throughout the year at both indoor and outdoor city venues, senior living centers, area churches and at civic festivals and events.
In 2020, when larger bands were forced into hiatus, RAVE Brass moved rehearsals outdoors and held outdoor performances throughout the summer and fall for residents of senior living centers in the Rosemount and Apple Valley area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.