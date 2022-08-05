RAVE Brass will play a free concert at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church’s second annual Neighborhood Block Party in Apple Valley, 7800 W. County Road 42.

RAVE Brass will be the final of three musical groups to perform at the block party, which is open to the public 4-8 p.m. In addition to music and fellowship, the block party will feature food trucks, ice cream treats, and kids activities, including a magic show, face-painting and carnival games. For more information, check out the event website at graceofav.org/2022/07/blockparty.

