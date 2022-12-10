gen rm rave brass

RAVE Brass includes (from front left) Stephanie Lundquist, Laurie Papaleo, Pam Carlson, (from back left) Mark Enochs, James McCann, Mark Jesh, Charles Grawe, Tom Conway, Garry Moore and Mike Carroll.

 Photo submitted

RAVE Brass, the brass ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band, will play its free Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Rosemount’s Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature favorite holiday tunes.

