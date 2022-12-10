RAVE Brass, the brass ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band, will play its free Christmas Concert on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Rosemount’s Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature favorite holiday tunes.
RAVE Brass (Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan Brass) is the all-volunteer brass ensemble of the Rosemount Community Band and was formed in 2017. The group is made up of members of the Rosemount Community Band, and the name stands for the cities in which the members live: Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eagan.
RAVE Brass performs free, live music for the communities in Rosemount and the surrounding cities in Dakota County throughout the year at both indoor and outdoor city venues, senior living centers, area churches, the Dakota County Fair and at civic festivals and events.
In 2020, when larger bands were forced into hiatus due to the pandemic, RAVE Brass moved rehearsals outdoors and held outdoor performances throughout the summer and fall for residents of senior living centers in the Rosemount and Apple Valley area. Through these concerts as well as with all of their performances, RAVE Brass strives to achieve its mission to enrich the lives of others through music and to inspire youth and adults to continue to play music throughout their lives. More information is on Instagram and Facebook @RAVEBrass2020.
