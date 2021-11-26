RAVE Brass will play free mini-concerts at "An Old-fashioned Christmas" event at Messiah Lutheran Church, 16725 Highview Avenue, in Lakeville on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 4-7 p.m.
RAVE Brass will play three 30-minute sets at 4 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The festival will also include campfires, treats (s'mores, hot chocolate and hot apple cider), horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling Christmas carolers and a campfire talk with Pastor Kurt.
RAVE Brass is the Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan Brass ensemble that is part of the Rosemount Community Band. They play a wide variety of music, including pop, traditional/Americana, movie and television themes songs, spiritual, classical and jazz, in their community and the surrounding area throughout the year at several city venues both indoor and outdoor, senior living centers, area churches and at civic festivals and events.
The musicians of RAVE Brass play to enrich the lives of others with their music. RAVE Brass is deeply grateful for its audiences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.