RAVE Brass will have a holiday concert 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount.

RAVE Brass is a Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan brass ensemble that is part of the Rosemount Community Band.

The concert will include traditional favorites, swing classics and a sing-a-along.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

