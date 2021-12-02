RAVE Brass is set to perform at multiple concerts in December.
The group will play its opening set at 3:30 p.m. at the Sunday, Dec. 5 free concert of the Rosemount Community Band at The Well–United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave., in Rosemount. In support of The Well’s December tradition, the members of RAVE Brass encourage concert attendees to donate diapers (larger sizes), pull-ups, and baby wipes for the Rosemount Resource Center.
RAVE Brass will play its free full-length Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Rosemount’s Steeple Center, 14375 South Robert Trail. The concert will include traditional favorites, swing classics, and hits from television and movies.
RAVE Brass is the Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan brass ensemble that is part of the Rosemount Community Band. It plays a wide variety of music, including pop, traditional/Americana, movie and television themes songs, spiritual, classical and jazz at several venues both indoor and outdoor, senior living centers, area churches and at civic festivals and events. The group started in 2017.
The musicians of RAVE Brass play to enrich the lives of others with their music.
