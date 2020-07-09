To the editor:
Competition makes capitalism work. Voting with our dollars signals to producers and providers what goods and services we want, and then the market responds with lower cost and better products.
The marketplace of ideas we experience at the voting booth is increasingly not providing us the candidates we want. The two major political parties have a near monopoly on our choices, and increasingly, I am voting against a candidate rather than for a candidate.
Luckily, ranked-choice voting can fix this.
I support ranked-choice voting for two reasons. First, it will give me more viable third-party candidates, and second, it will signal to the two major parties what kind of candidates and ideas we want.
Ranked-choice voting will let me vote for someone I like, not just against someone I don’t like.
John Banchy
Rosemount
