Dakota County Farmers Union members (from left): Vicki Barnes, Dakota County legislative liaison; Diana Rico, Minnesota Farmers Union membership coordinator; Margaret Schreiner and Bob Schreiner, of Eagan, and Linda Larson, Dakota County Farmers Union president; volunteered in the Horticulture Building at the Dakota County Fair in Farmington to raise money for the Dakota County Farmers Union Scholarship Fund. For more information about Farmers Union, email Larson at dcfunews@gmail.com.
Raising money for scholarships at Dakota County Fair
