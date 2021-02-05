If new country music is your cup of brew or not, Lakeville residents might want to tune into 102.9 The Wolf radio station Feb. 8-12.
That’s when the Twin Cities-based station will feature Lakeville as the Hometown of the Week. This is only the second hometown selected, as last week’s hometown was Hastings, which is also in Dakota County.
During the week, the station will highlight interview clips from folks like Mayor Doug Anderson, Lakeville Area Arts Center Director Joe Masiarchin, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce President Krista Jech, Chamber Vice President Jeanne Hutter, Parks and Recreation Director John Hennen and more.
The station will also be seeking feedback about what people like about Lakeville on its Facebook page.
More about the station is at radio.com/1029thewolf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.