After more ballots have been counted overnight, Senate District 57 races have flipped leads. Now all of the DFL candidates have the lead in these races.
They include as of 7:21 a.m.:
Senate District 57
Greg Clausen 56.33% 30,482
Jose W. Jimenez 43.58% 23,581
Write-in 48
House District 57A
Robert Bierman 55.68% 15,265
Megan Olson 44.22% 12,123
Write-in 27
State Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, has passed Republican challenger Sandra Jimenez in House District 57B.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor John D. Huot 14,453 54.95%
Republican Sandra A. Jimenez 11,829 44.98%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 19 0.07%
