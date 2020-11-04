american flag art.jpg

After more ballots have been counted overnight, Senate District 57 races have flipped leads. Now all of the DFL candidates have the lead in these races. 

They include as of 7:21 a.m.: 

Senate District 57

Greg Clausen 56.33% 30,482

Jose W. Jimenez 43.58% 23,581

Write-in 48

House District 57A

Robert Bierman 55.68% 15,265

Megan Olson 44.22% 12,123

Write-in 27

State Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, has passed Republican challenger Sandra Jimenez in House District 57B. 

Democratic-Farmer-Labor John D. Huot 14,453 54.95%

Republican Sandra A. Jimenez 11,829 44.98%

WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 19 0.07%

