Lakeville Area Arts Center will host the premiere of the 2020 Coffee Concert season Jan. 12, showcasing the vocal talents of Quince.
Comprised of Liz Pearse, Kayleigh Butcher, Amanda DeBoer Bartlett and Carrie Henneman Shaw, Qunice thrives on unique musical challenges in its contemporary repertoire.
Quince is making its debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra this spring.
The Coffee Concerts, held on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., rounds out the concert season with leading Twin Cities area musical talents of:
March 1 - “OboeBass!” with oboist Carrie Vecchione and bassist Rolf Erdahl
April 5 - Maithree with Nirmala Rajasekar on veena and Pat O’Keefe clarinetist
June 7 - Chamber Music Society of Minnesota, featuring Dvorak and Mozart quintets
View additional details and buy tickets at www.lakevilleareaartscenter.com or call 952-985-4640.
Concerts are approximately 90 minutes in length (with intermission) and feature complimentary Caribou Coffee and light a light buffet.
