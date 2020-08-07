Qorsho Hassan, a former fifth-grade teacher at Gideon Pond Elementary and a current fourth-grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary, is the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Hassan is the 56th recipient of the prestigious award.
She worked in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District in 2019-20, and was hired this summer to work in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District for 2020-21.
An independent selection committee representing Minnesota leaders in education, business and government chooses the Minnesota Teacher of the Year from individuals who are nominated and who then choose to become a candidate.
“Being aware of the lived experiences of my marginalized students and their communities makes me fight harder to ensure they receive high quality-education,” said Hassan, a Somali American educator, in an essay submitted to the Minnesota Teacher of the Year judges. “I am highly reflective and think about how to be open-minded, flexible, and adaptive to meet the needs of my students. I build strong relationships in order to know every single student as an individual. I use de-escalation techniques to make sure my students feel valued even in their most challenging moments. By having high expectations and standards for all my students, I am able to see academic growth and progress as well as improvement in confidence and communication. I challenge systems of oppression such as poverty and racism by demanding more resources for my students and their families. I believe that if students are in a learning space where they feel safe, seen, and heard, they will succeed and that is what I am able to provide for my students.”
“While we see so much focus in schools on how a teacher’s classroom is performing academically, we rarely see or highlight how a classroom is performing emotionally and socially,” wrote Nicole Jenne, the parent of one of Hassan’s former students, in an letter supporting Hassan’s nomination. “I had the honor of being able to go into her classroom on occasion and each time I would enter you could feel a sense of calmness and community. These students knew they were cared for, they knew that this was their place, for some it may have been the only place they felt as if the belonged. Each one of these students are going to grow up and go into this world, while we all want them to be prepared academically, we also want them to be prepared to be a positive community member.”
She taught for three years in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, and before that, three years in Ohio and one year as a teacher in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of a Fulbright Fellowship. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a bachelor’s plus from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.
Education Minnesota, the 86,000-member statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, ECFE and ABE teachers from public or private schools.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year Program also receives support from the following organizations: The SMARTer Kids Foundation, the Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, United Educators Credit Union, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors and Education Minnesota ESI.
